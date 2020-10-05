Jon Mehlhaff
Sioux Falls - Jon William Mehlhaff, 63, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on October 2, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials and expressions of sympathy can be sent to George Boom Funeral Home at 3408 E. 10th St., Sioux Falls or left at georgeboom.com
.
Jon was born on February 3, 1957 at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD to Harry William Mehlhaff and Janet Marie (DeMots) Mehlhaff. On August 19, 1983 Jon was united in marriage with Roberta (Robbe) Wenbourne at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. This union provided a great love, many adventures and two sons, Alex (Jessica) Mehlhaff Sioux Falls, SD and Travis Mehlhaff (Danielle Lonning) Sioux Falls, SD. Jon graduated from Washington High School in 1975. Jon started his path to achieving financial independence as a paper boy for the Argus Leader when he was in Jr High School. In 1976, Jon acquired his 1st rental property and continued as a landlord over this and other properties for the next 44 years. He worked at Walling Chemical during high school. Jon attended South East Vo-Tech graduating with an Electronic Technology Degree in 1986. Jon joined his father Harry and sister Wanda working at John Morrell & Co. Jon worked on the line at Morrell's for 15 years, and spent his last 5 years in maintenance. In 2007 Jon began his employment at Raven Industries Engineered Films Division as a maintenance technician. Jon was employed at Raven Industries at the time of his death.
Jon's life had many facets that were important to him and brought him Joy, Love, and Pride. Taking care of his mother, especially after his father passed away in 2000, his wife, Robbe, his two sons, Alex & Travis, his grandson Wyatt, camping, boating, motorcycle riding, his beloved dogs Jesse, Red, Wolf, Trapper, Roxie & Rex, working on his rental property and spending time with his entire family.
Jon was very loved and will be deeply missed by his wife, Robbe Mehlhaff; sons, Alex and Travis Mehlhaff; grandson, Wyatt; sisters, Wanda (Gene) Venenga of Renner SD, Mona (Sid) Severson of Denver CO, Ginger (Michael) Fleming of Sioux Falls, SD, and brother, Paul Mehlhaff (Laura Rosa) of Great Bend, KS; nieces and nephews, Sheila (Dave) Pirrung, Melissa Severson (Olav Peterson), Sarah (Dean) Someris, Patrick Fleming, Shenaeia & Sarah Mehlhaff, Eric & Shawnda Smith, five great-nieces and nephews; six great-great nieces and nephews; his mother and father-in-law, Jim & Pauline Wenbourne; brother and sisters-in-law, Arnie (Elaine) Wenbourne and Shannon Combs.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Nick Combs.
Jon's family would like to Thank the Avera ICU staff for their valiant efforts to save Jon's life.