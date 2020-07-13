1/1
Jordan Michael Maher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Michael Maher

Sioux Falls - God called Jordan Michael Maher home by name on March 28, 2020. He passed away at home at the young age of 28. He was born on December 2, 1991 to proud parents Sean Maher and Veronica Vincent.

Jordan's life is celebrated by his family, son: Teagan Maher; mother: Veronica; father: Sean Maher; brothers: Errol Maher and Sean Maher II; sister: Sheridan Maher and grandmother: Lorina Vincent.Not mentioned by name, but equally loved are many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Orva Vincent, Laura Methot and Clifford Maher.

Visitation will be Thursday July 16 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Jordan will be greatly missed and will not be forgotten. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved