Jordan Michael Maher
Sioux Falls - God called Jordan Michael Maher home by name on March 28, 2020. He passed away at home at the young age of 28. He was born on December 2, 1991 to proud parents Sean Maher and Veronica Vincent.
Jordan's life is celebrated by his family, son: Teagan Maher; mother: Veronica; father: Sean Maher; brothers: Errol Maher and Sean Maher II; sister: Sheridan Maher and grandmother: Lorina Vincent.Not mentioned by name, but equally loved are many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Orva Vincent, Laura Methot and Clifford Maher.
Visitation will be Thursday July 16 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Jordan will be greatly missed and will not be forgotten. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
