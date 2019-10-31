|
Jorga Gallion
Sioux Falls - Jorga Carol Gallion, whom many knew lovingly as Gigi, a long-time resident of Sioux Falls, SD, died peacefully surrounded by family at home on Wednesday October 30th 2019 at the age of 64. Her service and internment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a future date. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Jorga was born on April 11th, 1955 in Huron, SD, to George C. Johnson and Joy Broderson Johnson. Joy later married John M. McGregor. Jorga graduated from New Effington High School in 1973. Jorga was united in marriage to Kim Gallion on August 7th, 1976. Jorga's two children, Michael and Mark were born from this union.
As a young adult, she worked at the Bank of New Effington and Western Bank in Sioux Falls, SD. She later became a homemaker for her two children. She was very involved in the boys' lives, from education to Boy Scouts. Her greatest pride was watching her children achieve their goals. She enjoyed many leisure activities with them. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling with family and making lasting memories. She also enjoyed bowling, racquetball, playing cards, and coffee dates with her mother.
Jorga's grandchildren and granddogs brought her endless laughs and smiles; from crafty activities, reading, and devouring the best hot dogs at baseball games to playing catch and tug-of-war.
She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Jorga was preceded in death by her mother Joy McGregor and father John M. McGregor, grandparents John and Lena Broderson, and brother David Johnson.
Jorga is survived by her husband Kim E. Gallion, Sioux Falls, SD; her two children Michael E. (Ashley) Gallion, Iowa City, IA; Mark J. (Tina) Gallion, Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Laiken, Rowen, Paislee and Granddogs Mick, and Stella; sister Mary E. Skole, Westminster, CO; Brother John C. (Sandra) Johnson, Fremont, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gigi is loved beyond measure.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019