George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Madison, SD
View Map
Watertown - Joseph David Hobbs, 84, was born in Memphis, TN on April 9, 1935. His parents were Everett George Hobbs and Anna (Sinnett) Hobbs. He died Friday June 28, 2019 in Watertown, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. Interment will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday at Graceland Cemetery in Madison, SD. Visitation is from 6-8 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences/memorials may be sent to the family c/o Ron Freesemann 19231 SD Hwy 28 Castlewood, SD 57223.

After graduation from Millington High School, he was employed by John Deere Corp. until he entered the ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in 1955 at the age of 20. Since then, he has shared the Gospel story specifically in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota plus was available to help in many other states and countries until his health failed.

He has been a resident of Jenkins Living Center in Watertown, South Dakota since the spring of 2016. He truly valued the visits of his friends and the superb care of the home! The nurses and staff valued his neatness, his infectious smile and his dedication to faithfully reading his Bible and sharing his thoughts when asked.

He is survived by one sister, Grace Hughes of Memphis, TN, and two brothers, Joy Hobbs of Cedar Rapids, IA and Ira (Joan) Hobbs of Alton, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, John Hobbs, Paul Hobbs, Cephas Hobbs, and Philip Andrew Hobbs; 3 sisters, Audilene Hobbs, Ruth Hobbs, and Esther Eldridge.

He is also survived by many nephews and nieces, including 3 that share in this same ministry, Ruth Hughes of Memphis, TN, Robert Bishop of Owensboro, KY, and Joanna Bishop of Knoxville, TN.

Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019
