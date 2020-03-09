|
Joseph Leo Pape, Sr.
A Catholic service will be held, Friday, April 24, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Buckley, WA. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Joseph was born June 22, 1938 to Leo and Thecia Pape in Parkston, South Dakota. At the age of 20 (1958) Joe received his draft notice from selective service. He chose the Army and served with honor for the next 26 years as Airmen, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient. Joe Flew countless medical evacuations in Vietnam on the UH-1 (Huey Helicopter), retrieving the wounded and deceased. Stateside he flew search and rescue at Ft. Carson, CO and Ft. Richardson, AK.
Joe was a devoted husband to Charlotte Thora Mitchell for 50 wonderful years. Charlotte preceded Joe in death in 2009. Their life together was beautiful, hard and challenging. They supported each other with love, compassion, faith and respect. They shared their love of family, church, friendship and of course fishing!
Throughout Joe's life, his duty to God was prevalent and he devoted many volunteer hours to the Catholic Church. Joe helped with fund raising events. He used his skills and talent as a handyman, caring for the church buildings and grounds. From St. Paul's Catholic Church, in Colorado Springs, CO., ST. Patrick's Parish in Anchorage, AK and St. Paul's Parish in Juneau, AK. If he was asked to be of service to the Lord, he readily accepted with a humbled heart.
Joe was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather. His sense of humor was adored and his smile infectious. Dad, Grandpa, Joe, Papa, Poopa we love you so much. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow our only solace is knowing that one day WE WILL MEET AGAIN!!
Joe is survived by his brother, Jerry Pape; sister, Jeannie Edmunson; son, Joseph (Pam) L Pape Jr.; daughters, Shari (Mark) A. Pape Viele and Veronica (William Carlos) M Pape; grandchildren, Bryan Bernard, Joline (Christopher Nollner) Bernard, Alexander (Kyle) Pape, Demarie Pape, Leilani Carlos. Great-grandchildren, Camille and Maria Bernard, Serenity and Eli Joseph Bernard and Baby Lennox Pape.
In Lieu of flowers, please help fight this battle by donating the Lewy Body Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or
https://www.lbda.org
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020