Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Joseph "Joe" Luke

Joseph "Joe" Luke Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Luke

Dell Rapids, SD - Joe Luke, 73, of Dell Rapids passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the church. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Karen Luke; son, Jeff (Brenda) Luke; sister, Laurie (Kenny) Schultz; daughter-in-law, Sherri (Clint) Dobesh; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 10 siblings.

Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
