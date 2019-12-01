Resources
Joseph "Joe" Luke Obituary
Dell Rapids, SD - Joe Luke, 73, of Dell Rapids passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the church. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Karen Luke; son, Jeff (Brenda) Luke; daughter, Laurie (Kenny) Schultz; daughter-in-law, Sherri (Clint) Dobesh; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 10 siblings.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
