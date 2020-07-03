Joseph "Joe" Tooley
Sioux Falls - Joseph "Joe" Lloyd Tooley, 75, formerly of Worthing, SD, went home to Our Lord July 1, 2020 at the VA Medical center, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the family present, Monday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory with the Holy Rosary and Liturgical Prayer service at 7 p.m. Both the Liturgical Prayer Service and Funeral Mass will be available to view online, please check www.georgeboom.com
for a link to these events.
Grateful for having shared his life are his four children, Lloyd (Kalah) Tooley, Sioux Falls, Matthew (Angie) Tooley, Sioux Falls, Craig (Amy) Tooley, Sioux City, IA, and Cathy Jo (fiancé, Craig "Gus" Sanchez) Tooley, Sioux Falls; six grandchildren Bethany, Nicholas, Jacob, Benjamin, Jack and Owen; siblings, Gene, Jim, John, Joanne, Lloyd "Hap", Anthony "Tony", Mary Francis, Phillip, Patrick, Elizabeth "Bess" and Vincent; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy on April 14, 2015; his parents, Lloyd & Cecilia Tooley; siblings, Jerry Tooley, Mary Jo Tooley and Lawrence "Butch" Tooley.