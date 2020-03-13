Services
Dr. Joseph W. Erickson Obituary
Dr. Joseph W. Erickson

Sioux Falls - Dr. Joseph Wayne Erickson, 99, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Church. Memorial visitation begins at 3:00 PM on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Liturgical Wake service and Rosary at 5:00 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his five children: Carol Severns (deceased), Kristi Brooks and her husband, Cordell, J. Mark Erickson and his wife, Jolene, David Erickson and his wife, Betty and Cynthia Koch and her husband, Dr. Richard, all of Sioux Falls, SD; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Helen A. Erickson; daughter, Carol Severns; his parents, Joseph A. and Laura Erickson; four sisters, Helen Westall, Ruth Goeman, Edith Erickson and Neva Erickson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
