Joseph Wayne Anderson
Vermillion - Joseph Wayne Anderson, age 72, of Vermillion, SD, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Goodyear, AZ.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion with Pastor Elmer "Sandy" Aakre officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay Co. Post #3061. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
