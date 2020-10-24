1/1
Joseph Wayne Anderson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Wayne Anderson

Vermillion - Joseph Wayne Anderson, age 72, of Vermillion, SD, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Goodyear, AZ.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion with Pastor Elmer "Sandy" Aakre officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay Co. Post #3061. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kober Funeral Home
402 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-4466
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kober Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved