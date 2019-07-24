|
Josephine Dougherty
Sioux Falls - Josephine D. Dougherty, 85, of Sioux Falls passed away with family at her side on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice.
Josephine Driscoll Dougherty, daughter of Robert Edward and Mary Louise (Fearon) Driscoll was born on June 6, 1934 in Deadwood, SD. She grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City Central High School. She graduated from Marymount College, Los Angeles in 1956. Josephine was united in marriage to Donald Dougherty on July 20, 1957 at St Monica Church in Santa Monica, California.
The couple lived in Sioux Falls and began to raise a loving family. Jo's life centered around her husband, her six children and her faith. While her children were growing up, she was an active volunteer at St. Mary's School, O'Gorman High School, Christ the King and St. Mary Altar Societies and Avera McKennan Hospital. Jo also supported and was a volunteer at The Banquet, the American Heart Association, Meals on Wheels and Birthright. She served on the board of directors of the Catholic Foundation for Eastern South Dakota and the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools Foundation.
Jo enjoyed traveling, playing cards, mahjong, bowling, golf and needle point. She took pride in winning the South Dakota Women's Amateur Senior Golf Championship in the mid '80's. Jo also enjoyed sharing a glass of wine with her family and close friends.
Grateful for having shared her life are children Jane (Tata) Machado, Omaha, NE, Mary (Jim) McMullen, Milwaukee, WI, Tom (Kareen) Dougherty, Katy (John) Billion, and Bobby (Kara) Dougherty, Sioux Falls, and David Dougherty, Green Bay, WI; her grandchildren, Joey Machado, Jess McMullen, Mark (Caitlin) McMullen, Maggie McMullen, Joie McMullen, Clare McMullen, Shannon (Jeremy) Mollet, Sarah Dougherty, Tommy Dougherty, Jack Billion, Molly Billion, Matthew Billion, Sam Billion, Kathryn Dougherty, Natalie Dougherty, Addison Dougherty, Abby (Bobby) Beelen, David Dougherty; and a great grandson, Fletcher McMullen.
Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald on January 3, 2019; her parents Robert and Mary Louise Driscoll; brothers Robert Jr. (Elinor) and David; and sisters Kathleen (Owen) Evans and Mary (Chuck) Haig.
In lieu of flowers and in Jo's giving spirit, the family requests that memorials be directed to Sioux Falls Catholic Schools, Dougherty Hospice or South Dakota .
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a wake service at 7 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Church of St Mary. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of St. Mary with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019