Josh SteinfurthLennox - Josh Steinfurth, 23, of Lennox, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Sioux Falls, from an apparent accidental overdose. Public services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox. Public visitation with the family present, also at Second Reformed Church, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials toward funeral expenses are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com