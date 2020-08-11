Josh Steinfurth
Lennox - Josh Steinfurth, 23, of Lennox, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Sioux Falls, from an apparent accidental overdose. He was born in 1997 and grew up in Lennox, graduating from Lennox High in 2015, He had worked for Farner-Bockman and SD Furniture Mart and was currently employed as a Budweiser route driver for Beal Distributing, serving the Brookings area. Survivors: parents, James and Alicia Steinfurth, Lennox; one sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Steinfurth, Lennox; grandparents: Allan and Kay Goeman, Lennox and Sherry Steinfurth, Sioux Falls; aunts and uncles: Derrick and Renee Fox, Ankeny, IA, Jeff and Jane Buchanan, Savana, GA, Mark and Susan Steinfurth, Sioux Falls, Rod and Marsha Dunnick, Sioux Falls and Dan and Jill Caudillo, Leland, NC. Public services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox. Public visitation with the family present, also at Second Reformed Church, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials toward funeral expenses are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com