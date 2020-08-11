1/1
Josh Steinfurth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josh Steinfurth

Lennox - Josh Steinfurth, 23, of Lennox, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Sioux Falls, from an apparent accidental overdose. He was born in 1997 and grew up in Lennox, graduating from Lennox High in 2015, He had worked for Farner-Bockman and SD Furniture Mart and was currently employed as a Budweiser route driver for Beal Distributing, serving the Brookings area. Survivors: parents, James and Alicia Steinfurth, Lennox; one sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Steinfurth, Lennox; grandparents: Allan and Kay Goeman, Lennox and Sherry Steinfurth, Sioux Falls; aunts and uncles: Derrick and Renee Fox, Ankeny, IA, Jeff and Jane Buchanan, Savana, GA, Mark and Susan Steinfurth, Sioux Falls, Rod and Marsha Dunnick, Sioux Falls and Dan and Jill Caudillo, Leland, NC. Public services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox. Public visitation with the family present, also at Second Reformed Church, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials toward funeral expenses are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved