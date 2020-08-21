Joshua Mark JohnsonMinneapolis, MN - Joshua Mark Johnson, 45, died unexpectedly in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up and attended school in Sioux Falls, SD but had lived in Mpls. for many years. Joshua was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know him. He is survived by his parents, John and Elizabeth Johnson, Sioux Falls; brothers, Jeremy (Denise) Sioux Falls and Joseph, Centerville, SD; nieces, Jasmine and Elaina and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his partner, Scotty Kreft."A Celebration of Life"612-789-8869