|
|
Joshua Suhr
Ankeny, IA - Joshua Suhr, long time employee of Frito Lay, died March 7th, 2019 at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. He was 41.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the LDS Church, 3900 S. Fairhall Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106. A visitation with the family present to greet friends will be Tuesday, March 12, from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57106. There will be a funeral service at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mentor, MN with interment at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Mentor, MN.
Josh Suhr was born on July 4, 1977, in Fargo, ND to Walt and Jill (Paulson) Suhr. He attended Red Lake Falls, MN public schools, graduating from Lafayette High School in 1995. Following high school, he worked at Vigen Construction and Joe DiMaggio's restaurant. Josh attended Northland Community College and graduated in 1997. In 1999, he began his life long career at Frito Lay in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Josh completed his Bachelors of Business degree at the University of Sioux Falls in 2016.
On October 12, 1997, he was united in marriage with Lori Risdal in Grand Forks, ND. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1999, and bought their first home on Mogen Avenue and welcomed 2 children into their family. Josh took pride in his work and was honored many times throughout his career at Frito Lay. In 2008, Josh won the Midwest Region H.W. Lay award. In 2011, he was recognized in Chicago for having the #1 sales district in Sioux Falls. In 2012, Josh was awarded the Ring of Honor, and the H.W. Lay Midwest Region Award.
Josh worked for and had a large impact on many Midwest companies including: Fareway, Casey's, Kum & Go, and HyVee.
Josh loved to spend his free-time fishing, with his favorite spot being Lynn Lake Lodge in Webster, SD. Josh loved Pearl Jam and followed them around the globe to listen to their music. He also enjoyed golfing and hosting friends and family at the "Suhr Pub and Grill." He attended services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with his wife, Lori on occasion. He valued his family, and enjoyed attending every event his children were participating in. Josh was also involved with volunteer work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Survivors include Josh's wife Lori and two children, Taylor and Kaitlyn, Ankeny, IA; mother, Jill and father, Walt Suhr, Mentor, MN; Father-in-law, Thomas (Carol) Risdal, Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Alysia (Shane) Schmitz, Fertile, MN; a brother, Christopher (Fianceé Rachel) Suhr, Grand Forks, ND; Grandmother, Jeanne Paulson, Hunter,ND; Sister-in-law, Patti (Austin) Smith, UT; Brother-in-law, Judd (Marie) Risdal MN; Sister-in-law, Lisa (Luis) Talledo FL; Sister-in-law, Kristine Risdal, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Paulson; both paternal grandparents, Frieda Suhr and Louis Suhr; maternal great-grandmother, Eva Moore; a Cousin, Brady Gisvold.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to 4005 NW 7th St Ankeny, IA, 50023
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019