Parker, SD - Joy Berthelsen, 89 of Parker, passed away on March 21, 2020 at the Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater. Private Family Services were held at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children, Allan (Robin) Berthelsen, Parker and Kathy (Doug) Meyer, Lennox; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters Elaine (Bill) Gortmaker, Columbia, MO., and Connie (Bob) Havard, Albany, MN.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
