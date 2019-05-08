Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy McGregor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy McGregor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joy McGregor Obituary
Joy McGregor

New Effington, SD - Joy LaVonne McGregor, 91, of New Effington, SD, died April 26, 2019 at Touchmark in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm at Touchmark at All Saints May 10, 2019. Joy's ashes will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD alongside her husband's. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD has been entrusted with arrangements. Online guestbook available at georgeboom.com

Joy was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Huron to John and Lena (Mattke) Brodersen. She graduated from Huron High School in 1945 and wed George C. Johnson; her four children were born from this union.

In 1963, Joy moved to New Effington and worked at the Bank of New Effington. She married John M. McGregor in 1964. Joy enjoyed socializing and loved dancing with John and belonged to Faith Lutheran Church.

Joy moved to Sioux Falls in 2014. Her friends and loving family mourn her departure. Joy is survived by her children, Mary E. Skole, Westminster, CO; John C. (Sandra) Johnson, Fremont, NE; Jorga C. (Kim) Gallion, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law Elaine Johnson, Lancaster, SC; step-daughter Kathryn (Tom) Haass, Gig Harbor, WA; as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Joy was preceded her in death by her husband, John; her parents; brother Vernon; son, David and 2 step-sons, Daniel and David McGregor.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now