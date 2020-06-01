Joy VanHull
1929 - 2020
Sioux Falls - Joy Van Hull, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly Lennox, SD, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice, Sioux Falls. Joy Broughton was born at home, with her twin sister, on December 20, 1929, near Worthing, SD, the daughter of Adam H. and Mamie (Zebarth) Broughton. She grew up here attending school and graduated from Worthing High School in 1947. She attended one semester of college. On February 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to Henry W. Van Hull at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The couple farmed near Viborg, SD, retiring into Lennox in 1991. For many years they traveled to their winter home in Mission, TX. Henry passed away on September 28, 2003, ending a marriage union of 55 years. Joy moved to Primrose in Sioux Falls in 2015. Joy had taught Sunday school at Bethany Lutheran Church, Hurley, She was an active and faithful member of First English Lutheran Church, Lennox where she was active in Ladies Aid and Circle. She enjoyed collecting antiques, playing cribbage, sewing and playing cards. Her favorite time was going to all the family birthday parties. Every year, Joy looked forward to attending the Turner County Fair to visit with people she had met throughout her lifetime. Besides her parents and husband, Joy was preceded in death by her son, H. Douglas Van Hull, her son-in-law, Barri Baloun, her twin sister, Joyce and other siblings: Nina, Adam, Inez, Melba and Ruth. Grateful for having shared her life are her children: daughter, Linda Baloun, Sioux Falls, son, Greg (Vikki) Van Hull, Brandon and daughter-in-law, Kathy Van Hull, Viborg; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Irene, CA as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Private immediate family only funeral will be held later. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
