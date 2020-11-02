Joyce Anderberg
Sioux Falls - Joyce L. Anderberg, 79, of Sioux Falls died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion, SD of COVID-19. A private family service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Layne Nelson of Eastside Lutheran Church officiated.
Joyce Leann Jervik was born October 22, 1941 to Magnus and Martha (Pederson) Jervik at Canton, SD and grew up on a farm in the Hudson, SD area. She attended local Hudson area grade school before graduating high school from Augustana Academy in Canton. She was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church in rural Hudson. She attended Nettleton Commercial College to gain a Business Administration Degree.
Joyce started her business career at Brown and Saenger in Accounting and held a variety of positions until she found her true calling as Benefits Administration at Citibank for over 20 years.
Joyce met and then married Alan Heinssen while attending Nettleton. The union produced 3 children Scott, Julie, and Mark. She married Ron Anderberg which produced son Ronald, Jr. Her great joy was spending time with family.
Joyce was an avid walker, enjoyed crossword puzzles and word finds. There were never, ever any interruptions when Wheel of Fortune was airing. She loved "Lifetime" movies, Murder She Wrote, and Court Television shows. Joyce also enjoyed Church gatherings, Bible reading, and especially dinner after church events with friends. In her younger years, she loved to hit the dance floor to Country and Western music and Old Time Rock and Roll.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Scott (Jackie) Heinssen of Sioux Falls, Julie (Chad) Kunkel of Omaha, NE, and Ronald (Kelly) Anderberg of Sioux Falls; and 6 grandchildren, Matthew (Paige) Heinssen, Sean Heinssen, Samantha Kunkel, Joshua Kunkel, Abigail (Alan) Anderberg-Kramer, and Nathan Anderberg; and 3 great grandchildren, Jaxson, Cambry, and Gracelynn. Stepchildren, Gary, Jeff, Craig, Lori, Terri, and Brad Anderberg.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Martha Jervik; husband, Ron (November 17, 2009); son, Mark Heinssen; sister, Audrey, and brother, Leo.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be directed to Feeding South Dakota (www.feedingsouthdakota.org
) and/or the South Dakota Chapter - Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org/sd
).