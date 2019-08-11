Services
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Germantown Cemetary
Joyce Brown Grav Obituary
Joyce Brown Grav

Sharon, SC - Joyce Brown Grav, 82, of Sharon, SC, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York, SC. She was born February 15, 1937 in Louin, MS, daughter of the late Dewey and Effie Holder Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay Eugene Grav and six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three sons, Ron Grav (Shelley) MN, Richard Grav (Elyndabeth) TX & Ryan Grav (Penny) SC; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Byrd and Lynn Ainsworth, both of MS; & many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on August 17th @ 1 pm in the Germantown Cemetary, rural Chancellor.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
