Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Parish
1600 S. Marion Road
Sioux Falls - Joyce Coatsworth, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, May 18, at Avera McKennan Hospital surrounded by her family.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a wake service beginning at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road. There will be burial at St. Michael Cemetery.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 20, 2019
