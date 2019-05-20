|
Joyce Coatsworth
Sioux Falls - Joyce Coatsworth, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, May 18, at Avera McKennan Hospital surrounded by her family.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a wake service beginning at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road. There will be burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 20, 2019