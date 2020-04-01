|
|
Joyce D. Heyl
Sioux Falls - Joyce D. Heyl, 88, formerly of Sioux Falls, passed away Sun., Mar. 29, 2020. Private family services were held on Friday, April 3.
Survivors include 3 children, Michael (Julie) Heyl, Lincoln, NE, Duff (Teri) Heyl, Gilbert, AZ, Alisa (Jim) Cunningham, Rapid City, SD; 7 grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Heyl, Alex (Hannah) Heyl, Emily (Trent) Werner, Rob (Kayla) Cunningham, Elisabeth (fiancé, Aaron Burkhardt) Cunningham, Joshua "J.J." Cunningham, Kaden Heyl; and 4 great-grandchildren, Micah Werner, Berklee Heyl, Piper Heyl, and Keene Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joyce to the East Side Lutheran Building Fund or the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020