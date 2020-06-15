Joyce Donovan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Donovan

Sioux Falls - Joyce Donovan, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Additional obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christine (Trevor) Ellwein and Erica (Ryan) Mullaly both of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jack and Molly Ellwein and Eilley Mullaly; mother, Victoria Hohn of Sioux Falls; sisters, Patricia Lyon of Sioux Falls and Mary Lou (Joel) Harmon of Omaha, NE; nephews, Matthew Lyon, Michael Lyon, Jacob Dubbelde, and Joseph Dubbelde; and niece Alisa Dubbelde.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Hohn; husband, Dennis Donovan; and brothers-in-law, Lewis Lyon and Troy Dubbelde.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved