Joyce Donovan
Sioux Falls - Joyce Donovan, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Additional obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christine (Trevor) Ellwein and Erica (Ryan) Mullaly both of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jack and Molly Ellwein and Eilley Mullaly; mother, Victoria Hohn of Sioux Falls; sisters, Patricia Lyon of Sioux Falls and Mary Lou (Joel) Harmon of Omaha, NE; nephews, Matthew Lyon, Michael Lyon, Jacob Dubbelde, and Joseph Dubbelde; and niece Alisa Dubbelde.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Hohn; husband, Dennis Donovan; and brothers-in-law, Lewis Lyon and Troy Dubbelde.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.