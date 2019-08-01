|
Joyce Dorothy (Bueckert) Landis
Sioux Falls - Joyce Dorothy (Bueckert) Landis died on July 28, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she lived with her step-daughter, Noreen, and her son-in-law and granddaughter since 2014. Joyce was born in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada on October 20, 1931. Professionally, Joyce was a Registered Nurse specializing in Anesthesiology after having graduated from Misericordia General Hospital School of Nursing in Winnipeg. She practiced in Sioux Falls for most of her professional career. While living and working in Sioux Falls, Joyce met and married Glenn H. Landis, the then Director of the EROS Data Center. Both Joyce and Glenn retired in 1992 and spent the next 20+ years traveling in their RV, golfing and fishing. At the time of Glenn's passing in 2016 they were married for 43 years. Both Joyce and Glenn were in the care of Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs at the time of their passing. Anyone wishing to honor them can do so by making a donation to Pikes Peak Hospice at www.pikespeakhospice.org.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 1, 2019