Joyce Eleanor Sande
1929 - 2020
Joyce Eleanor Sande

Sioux Falls - Joyce Eleanor Sande was born April 11, 1929 on a farm east of Sherman in Minnehaha County SD to Melvin and Ellen (Andersen) Olson and lived there until 1943 when the family moved to a farm north of Garretson. She attended grade school in Sherman and graduated from Garretson High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Lyle Sande on October 4, 1947 at Sherman. Their union was blessed with five children. Wayne (Anne) Sande, Brookings SD, Wendell (Lee) Sande, St. Peter MN, Sharon Mitchell, St. Paul MN, Jean (Mike) Howell, Miles City MT and Julie Sande, Sioux Falls SD.

Through the years Lyle and Joyce lived in Sioux Falls, Luverne, Pipestone, Willmar and then back to Sioux Falls. Joyce lived at Sunnycrest until her move to St. Peter in December 2019. She passed away at the Benedictine Living Center there on June 28, 2020. Joyce worked as a baker, cake decorator (her wedding cakes were very popular) and a Nursing Assistant. She was a member of Grace Lutheran in Luverne, First Lutheran in Pipestone and was a 40-year member of Calvary Lutheran in Willmar. She served as a Sunday and Bible School Teacher, Deaconess and Kitchen Coordinator.

Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis MN on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10:30am. The family encourages the wearing of masks and observing social distancing.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Miller Westside Chapel
JUL
8
Interment
10:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
