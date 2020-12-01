Joyce Endreson
Tuscon, AZ - Joyce Ann Smock Endreson was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1925 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and died November 24, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Don Endreson, and her brothers, John and Jim Smock. She is survived by: three daughters, Julie Endreson, Amy Dillavou, and Emily Endreson, and their spouses; three Grandchildren; and three Great Grandchildren.
Joyce attended Iowa State University as a Home Economics major and pledged Tri-Delt. During WWII, she worked in the Sioux Falls office of John Morrell & Co. while her high school sweet heart and fiancé, Don, served in the Navy. They married August 1946 and Joyce soon became the heart of the family.
She loved babies and never missed a chance to tell a new mom her baby was beautiful. She was a consummate knitter, and after retiring, she knit and donated blankets for almost every newborn in Sioux Falls and Tucson. Joyce was a proud member of the women's organization, P.E.O., whose mission is to support college education for women. She was an avid reader and tutored children to improve their reading skills. She was smart and beautiful and funny and gave her support, love and laughter to everyone she knew. She lives in our hearts "happily ever after."
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls in early summer 2021 when it is safe to travel again. To leave a condolence, please visit angelvalleyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible gifts may be sent to: P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. (Crediting Chapter AN\AZ.)