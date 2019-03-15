|
|
Joyce Farr
Colton - Joyce Farr, age 93, of Colton, S.D. passed away peacefully at Dow Rummel Village on March 6, 2019, surrounded by family and caregivers.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Cecil of 55 years, and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children; Dean (Pat) of Woodruff, Wis., Lana Wold (Pedar, deceased) of Hilo, Hawaii, and Laura (Gaylon) Anderson of Sioux Falls, adoptive son Kumar (Sangita) Thapa, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Minnehaha Funeral Chapel in Colton, SD on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church of Colton on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Cure Alzheimer's Fund".
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 15, 2019