Joyce Felsheim-Schrag
Parker, SD - Joyce Felsheim Schrag, age 98, of Parker, SD passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD due to Covid-19. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Parker United Methodist Church in Parker. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Wednesday evening, October 28th at the church. The service on Thursday will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/ParkerUnitedMethodistChurch/
. Due to Covid-19, the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Joyce's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Joyce Marianne Hatheway was born in Mitchell, SD on August 16, 1922 to Howard and Ona (Vogus) Hatheway. At age 4, the family moved near Parker where she attended school and graduated from Parker High School in 1940. Joyce then attended Freeman Jr College to obtain her teaching degree and taught at Pleasant Ridge Country School.
Joyce was united in marriage to Harry Felsheim November 25, 1942 and were blessed with five children, Joan, Larry, Leann, Marlene and Garry. They spent their married life farming near Parker on the Felsheim family farm.
In 1980, Joyce and Lloyd Schrag were married at Parker. They spent much time traveling and she was always helping Lloyd with many woodworking projects.
Joyce was a lifelong member of the Parker United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. She also attended Salem Zion Church near Freeman during her marriage to Lloyd.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children and step children Larry & Mary Felsheim of Chancellor; Leann and Russ Dramstad of Huron; Marlene and LaMont Jibben of Parker; Garry and Sally Felsheim of Parker; Lois Wells of Custer; and Larry and Phyllis Schrag of Ames, IA., 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her daughter Joan Marie in 1946, her husbands, Harry Felsheim in 1976 and Lloyd Schrag in 1996, her brothers, Clifford and Wesley Hatheway, step son-in-law, Bill Wells, step grandson, Kendall Cressman and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the Parker United Methodist Church. hofmeisterjones.com