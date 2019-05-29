Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Graff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Graff Obituary
Joyce Graff

Sioux Falls - Joyce M. Graff, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Cindy Dammer, Rick Graff, Rob (Janna) Graff, Cathy (Scott) Jensen, Darcy (Jeremy) Mulloy; her mother, Jeanette Portice; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Jack (Vicki) Portice of Canon City, CO; sister, Patt (Bob) Fleming of Parker, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, George Portice; her husband, Dudley Graff; son, Dave Graff; son-in-law, Ken Dammer.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now