|
|
Joyce Graff
Sioux Falls - Joyce M. Graff, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Cindy Dammer, Rick Graff, Rob (Janna) Graff, Cathy (Scott) Jensen, Darcy (Jeremy) Mulloy; her mother, Jeanette Portice; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Jack (Vicki) Portice of Canon City, CO; sister, Patt (Bob) Fleming of Parker, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, George Portice; her husband, Dudley Graff; son, Dave Graff; son-in-law, Ken Dammer.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019