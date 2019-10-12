|
|
Joyce Hodges
Sioux Falls - Joyce (Barstow) Hodges, Sioux Falls, SD, died October 9, 2019, in Sioux Falls. She was 89.
She is survived by her sons Neil (Eileen), Pierre; Reid (Susan), Omaha; Scott (Nancy), Sioux Falls and eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
Memorials may be directed to SD Agricultural Heritage Museum in Brookings.
Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 2:30 pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019