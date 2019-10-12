Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Hodges Obituary
Joyce Hodges

Sioux Falls - Joyce (Barstow) Hodges, Sioux Falls, SD, died October 9, 2019, in Sioux Falls. She was 89.

She is survived by her sons Neil (Eileen), Pierre; Reid (Susan), Omaha; Scott (Nancy), Sioux Falls and eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

Memorials may be directed to SD Agricultural Heritage Museum in Brookings.

Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 2:30 pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now