Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Canton Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Jacobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Jacobsen Obituary
Joyce Jacobsen

Canton - Joyce Jacobsen, age 87, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her family. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., family present 6-8 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Canton Lutheran Church Stained Glass Restoration Fund. www.andersonsondsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now