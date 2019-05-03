|
|
Joyce Jacobsen
Canton - Joyce Jacobsen, age 87, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her family. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., family present 6-8 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Canton Lutheran Church Stained Glass Restoration Fund. www.andersonsondsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019