Joyce Molstad
Sioux Falls - Joyce C. Molstad, Sioux Falls, SD, died December 11, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital. She was 71.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Molstad; sons, Craig Molstad (Teri Ratigan), Michael Molstad; daughters, Mary Boyer (Devon Christianson), Michelle Boyer-Keefe (Paul Keefe); and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Tuesday December 17, 2019, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. (81st and Minnesota Avenue directly across from Landscape Gardens.) The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Monday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019