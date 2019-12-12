Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Molstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Molstad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Molstad Obituary
Joyce Molstad

Sioux Falls - Joyce C. Molstad, Sioux Falls, SD, died December 11, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital. She was 71.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Molstad; sons, Craig Molstad (Teri Ratigan), Michael Molstad; daughters, Mary Boyer (Devon Christianson), Michelle Boyer-Keefe (Paul Keefe); and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Tuesday December 17, 2019, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. (81st and Minnesota Avenue directly across from Landscape Gardens.) The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Monday evening at the funeral home.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -