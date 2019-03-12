Resources
1938 - 2019
Sioux Falls - Joyce Olson, age 80, of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Joyce Cornelius, daughter of Chris and Alma (Nielson) Cornelius, was born May 29, 1938, in Hetland, SD. She married Rolland Olson on January 23, 1959, in Ivanhoe, MN. Joyce worked at Northwestern Bell for over 25 years.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Brenda Puthoff and Rhonda Rogers, of Sioux Falls; 2 grandsons, Dylan (Kacey) Rogers and Shane Puthoff, of Sioux Falls; a great-grandson, Gage Rogers; and her sister, Jane Linder of Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolland; and grandson, Josey. A private family service will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
