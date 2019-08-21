|
|
Joyce Robinson
Sioux Falls - Joyce Renee Robinson, 91, passed peacefully into our Lord's arms Friday eve, August 16, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls.
Joyce Stoneall was born to Glenn and Gladys (Adams) Stoneall on December 11, 1927. Joyce was a lifetime resident of Sioux Falls, graduating mid-year 1945 from Washington High School. She worked at K and K grocery (where she first met her future husband, Don), Kresge Dime Store, Fantles, Getty Abstract, and Midland Distributors.
In 1953 she unexpectedly reconnected with Donald Robinson while sharing a cab ride to their first dance class. Totally smitten with each other, they tied the knot on the January 16, 1954. The couple became loving parents to their four children, Shaine, Renee, Donald and Angie and her focus became her home and family.
Joyce took great pride in her children and much joy in spending time with her grandchildren as they grew and holding each new baby to come along. Fun times with Don and family were spent dancing, golfing, going out for pizza and beer, evening car rides and occasional road trips. Joyce loved bright colors, with red being her favorite and evident in her beloved 1976 red Camaro, a gift from Don, and red felt cowboy hat she still wore at 91.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, Don Robinson; children, Shaine (Doug) Callies of Sioux Falls, Renee (Dwayne) Rydell of Sioux Falls, Donald (Mary) Robinson of Lakewood, CO and Angie (Scott) Ausland of Sioux Falls; ten grandchildren, Amber (Damon) Dykstra, Kyle (HaiLee) Callies, Rachel (Luke) Hotvet, Jesse (Jenny) Rydell, Katie (Chris Scott) Robinson, Laura Robinson, Jordan (Veronika) Robinson, Jade (Cole) Turner, Dillon (Kayla) Ausland and Alex (Tyler) Puthoff; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Gladys Stoneall; and her brother, Donald Stoneall.
A special thank you to all the staff and residents at Primrose Retirement Community for all helping both Don and Joyce to feel welcome and safe in their new home this past year. Also, a special thank you to Trail Ridge Memory Care these past few months and to Sanford Hospice in her final days.
Private graveside service will take place at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. For more info and to sign an online guestbook visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019