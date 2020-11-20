Joyce Van DykeSioux Falls - Joyce Van Dyke died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avantara Norton in Sioux Falls, SD. Joyce was 85.Joyce Arlene Carl was born December 9, 1934 to Glenn and Kate (Hansen) Carl in Billings, Montana. She was raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and attended public schools. Joyce worked on the assembly line at Balance Systems for 17 years before she retired on December 31, 1999. After retirement, she enjoyed working part-time for the YWCA and Center for Active Generations in Sioux Falls.On July 25, 1966 Joyce was united in marriage to Henry (Hank) Van Dyke in Sioux Falls, SD. The couple resided in Sioux Falls. During their marriage, they both enjoyed working out of their home doing upholstery work, volunteering together at Faith Baptist, traveling to see family and spoiling their many grandkids.Joyce was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Red Hat Society, and Center for Active Generations. She enjoyed volunteer work at the VA, called BINGO at the VFW; and was an excellent card player. One of her passions was fixing up old homes and enlisting her children to help her.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Patrick Boehrns of Escondido, CA, Steve (Yolanda) Boehrns of Marion, SD, Deborah Boehrns of Sioux Falls, SD, Randy (Sheila) Boehrns of Sioux Falls, SD, Kevin (Diane) Van Dyke of Des Moines, IA, and Dean (Maria) Van Dyke of Issaquah, WA; daughter-in-law, Renee Boehrns of Volin, SD; 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mavis Carl.Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Hank) Van Dyke; sons, Bruce, Gary and Lonnie; 4 brothers and 1 sister; and a grandson, Luke.Funeral service 1:30 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Faith Baptist, 601 W. 57th Street, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls.