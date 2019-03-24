Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Juanita Benson
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3900 S. Fairhall Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3900 S. Fairhall Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Juanita Benson, Age 86, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3900 S. Fairhall Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Surviving are her children, Kathy Eagle Horse, Michael Benson, Julie Johnson (Steve), Bruce Benson, Ward Benson (Connie), Susan Benson, Charles Benson, and Steven Benson; 28 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Helen H. Johns (Jimmy); brother, MacDonald Hendrix, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
