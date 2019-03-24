|
Juanita Benson
Sioux Falls - Juanita Benson, Age 86, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3900 S. Fairhall Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Surviving are her children, Kathy Eagle Horse, Michael Benson, Julie Johnson (Steve), Bruce Benson, Ward Benson (Connie), Susan Benson, Charles Benson, and Steven Benson; 28 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Helen H. Johns (Jimmy); brother, MacDonald Hendrix, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019