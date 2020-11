Judi KleinDell Rapids - Judi Klein, 74, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be private for immediate family only. A memorial mass for the public will be held on Saturday, DECEMBER 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church with fellowship to follow in the church hall.