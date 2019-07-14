|
|
Judi Schmidt
Canton, SD - Judi Schmidt passed away July 6, 2019 under Hospice Care in her home with family at her side. Her memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton, SD. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21 from 4-8 p.m., family present 6-8 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD.
Judi was born December 17, 1947 the oldest child of Charles R. "Jim" Mercer and Dolores Brown Mercer. She graduated from Central High School in 1966. Judi was united in marriage to Charles D. Dorn in 1966 and to this union a daughter, Jodi Sue, was born.
Judi went to work at First Federal Savings in 1967 and enjoyed a nearly 37-year long career. She was the bank's first female branch manager and real estate loan officer, was named an Associate Vice President in 1984, and was promoted to Vice President in 1991.
While at First Federal, she became an active community volunteer. She joined the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club in 1999 and was an active member of Nativity Church.
Judi met her dance partner for life, Jim Schmidt, at a singles dance in 2000. They were married in July 2003 and moved to an acreage south of Canton in 2008. In their retirement years, they have enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, spending time with kids and grandkids, and wintering in McAllen, TX. Judi was a voracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Canton Reading Circle. She also played Mahjongg and continued to make a monthly trip to Sioux City to play bridge. She treasured the friendships she'd made through all these activities.
Left to mourn her are husband, Jim; daughter, Jodi Dorn Grice; foster son, Luke Brito (Maria); four bonus children: Jesse Schmidt, Scott Schmidt, Pam Schmidt McBride, and Dean Schmidt, mother-in-law, Eileen Schmidt; brother-in-law, Allen Adrian; 4 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Cathi Mercer Henshaw (Larry); half- sister, Deb Bicknell Eslinger (Mike); half-brothers, Don Bicknell and Michael Mercer along with numerous extended relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Judi requested that gifts be considered to the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club for diabetic children's camp scholarships or to Redeemer Free Music. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019