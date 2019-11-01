Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
Judie Marie Nelson

Judie Marie Nelson Obituary
Judie Marie Nelson

Parker - Judie Nelson, 66 died at Ava's House on Oct 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be at 1:00pm Monday, Nov 4, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Parker. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Sunday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Memorials maybe directed to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund.

She is survived by two brothers, Ron Nelson and Jim (Barb) Nelson from Parker, SD, four sisters DorRayne (Dick) Phillips, Jeannine Ogle (Randy DeBoer), Sioux Falls, Jill Nelson, Yuma, AZ and Peggy Braxton (Willie Williamson) Seattle, WA. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, Aunt (godmother) Darlene Hagen, and special friends, Laurie Gilmore, Crystal (Andy) Domeyer and her "other brother" Greg (Bonnie) Nugteren.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
