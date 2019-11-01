|
Judie Marie Nelson
Parker - Judie Nelson, 66 died at Ava's House on Oct 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be at 1:00pm Monday, Nov 4, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Parker. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Sunday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Memorials maybe directed to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund.
She is survived by two brothers, Ron Nelson and Jim (Barb) Nelson from Parker, SD, four sisters DorRayne (Dick) Phillips, Jeannine Ogle (Randy DeBoer), Sioux Falls, Jill Nelson, Yuma, AZ and Peggy Braxton (Willie Williamson) Seattle, WA. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, Aunt (godmother) Darlene Hagen, and special friends, Laurie Gilmore, Crystal (Andy) Domeyer and her "other brother" Greg (Bonnie) Nugteren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019