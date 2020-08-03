1/1
Judith Agnes (Andersen) McNeil
Judith Agnes (Andersen) McNeil

Onamia, MN - Judith Agnes (Andersen) McNeil, 80-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 surrounded by her children. We are thankful that she is no longer in pain. Judy was a bright light wherever she was. Her room was filled with her collection of beautiful angels. She could be found most days working on her x-stitch while watching TCM (Turner Classic Movies). She loved to play cribbage and would beat just about anyone at poker. While at the nursing home, she was always active in the day-to-day activities, whether it was bingo, puzzles, cards, crafts, or just going to talk to other residents. She will be greatly missed.

Judy is survived by her 2 brothers, Bruce (Janet) Andersen of Pine City MN, Brian (Patty) Andersen of Dallas, Tx. Her children, Patti Wiersgalla of Onamia, MN, David McNeil of Castle Rock, Co, Mary Jo (Harlan) Bullard of Pierre, SD, Robert (Patty) McNeil of Denver, CO; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

She is joined in heaven with her parents and 2 of her brothers.

There will be a gathering of family sometime in the future.

Condolences can be sent to PO Box 119, Pierre, SD 57501




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
