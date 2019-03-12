Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
Judith "Judy" Holden
Judith "Judy" Holden

Sioux Falls - Judith "Judy" Holden, 75, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Douglas, Sioux Falls, SD; son Todd Holden, Mitchell, SD; daughter Tracey Domangue-Ediger and her husband Bob, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers Jerry Jencks and his wife Joan, Sioux Falls, SD, Tony Jencks and his wife Judy, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph with burial at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
