Judith "Judi" Hostler
Blunt - Judith "Judi" Hostler, 79, of Blunt, passed away, June 24, 2020. Visitation will be held 11:00am - 3:00pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt with social distancing practices observed. The services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com
Judith Lynn Christensen was born on September 18, 1940 in Dell Rapids, SD to Chris Baare and Gertrude Francis (Ellefson) Christensen. The youngest of three daughters, Judi grew up on a farm east of Dells until the family moved into town when she was 16. Judi graduated from Dell Rapids High School in 1958. After high school she moved to Pierre where she enrolled in St. Mary's Hospital's LPN program. Upon graduation she continued into the post-grad Pediatrics and OB program.
Judi married John Hostler on August 19, 1972 at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, and they made their home in Blunt. Judi continued her nursing career at Medical Associates Clinic in Pierre until their first child, Shawn Michael, was born in 1973, when Judi retired from clinical nursing to become a full-time stay-at-home mom. Son Beau James was born in 1975, and daughter Shelbi Renee was born in 1976.
Judi always encouraged her children's activities and kept them active in swimming, gymnastics, summer rec ball teams and scouting, where she was both a Boy Scout Committee member and a Girl Scout leader. Family camping trips dominated summer weekends for years, with memories to last a lifetime. As the kids got older, their school extra curriculars took over, and she rarely, if ever, missed a game, a concert, a contest, or a trip, oftentimes chaperoning or providing other support. Judi's engagement extended to her community as well: She was on the Hughes-Stanley County American Cancer Society Board of Directors for 25 years; National Weather Service local observer for 25 years; Blunt Volunteer Fire Department First Responder for 20 years, CPR Instructor, Dakota State Bank Board of Directors, and US Census Worker. She was a member of the local Election Board, the Blunt Jaycettes, Lutheran Memorial Church, and her Tuesday Coffee Group.
With her love John by her side, she enjoyed life to the fullest. They enjoyed travelling, and she was always ready to take a road trip with John, whether it was a day trip to get parts for a friend or a long trip to see the sights. Judi never turned down a chance to see grandson Tryston and was always ready to stay with him when needed. They loved spending time at their Black Hills cabin in the summer. They spent the last 20 winters in Port Isabel, TX, where they made many loving and lasting friendships.
Judi is survived by her husband of 48 years, John of Blunt; son Shawn (Tracy) Hostler of Brookings, SD; daughter Shelbi (Rick) Schimpf of Belmont, MA; Grandsons Tryston Hostler and Jackson Schimpf; Granddaughter Molly Schimpf; Sisters Betty (Jerome) Haak of Dell Rapids, SD; Barb (Woody) Stahl of Onida, SD; nieces and nephews Allan (Cathy) Haak; Larry (Tammi) Haak; Randy (Ronda) Haak; Deb (Steve) Moe; Bill (Suzanne) Stahl; Bryan Stahl; Jon (Cathy) Stahl; Amy (Kevin) Jones; John T. (Diane) Hostler; Christine Messman; Jerry (Joni) Thomas; Cody Hostler; Brandee (Brian) Miller; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; Godchildren Kathy Falcon, Jon Stahl, Cody Hostler, Brandee Miller, Samantha Barrick, and Lindsay Weaver; and many loving friends and neighbors.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; son Beau James (1975); niece Patricia Haak; nephews Scott and Steven Stahl; mother and father-in-law Margaret and John Hostler; brother and sister-in-law Rolland and Louise Hostler; sister and brother-in-law Ida and Robert Broberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice or your favorite charity. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
