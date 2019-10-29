Resources
Judith "Judy" Knigge

Judith "Judy" Knigge Obituary
Judith "Judy" Knigge

Lake Linden, MI - Judith "Judy" Knigge, 74, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD currently of Lake Linden, MI passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in the Village of Laurium, MI.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 5, at Miller Funeral Home-Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. There will be visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.

Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
