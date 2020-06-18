Judith "Judie" OienBaltic - Judith "Judie" Oien, 77, of Baltic passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her family.Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Visitation with the family present will be from 2-5:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Burial will be in the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery, rural Baltic. To protect the health of others, the family kindly respects condolence from a distance if anyone feels they should not attend. Face masks are also requested.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Iver, Baltic; children, Beth (Wayne) Hanson, Wentworth; Wendy (Steve) Hartman, Colton; Carrie (Mark) Flaskey, Trent; and Mitchell (Patty) Oien, Baltic; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Marc (Andrea) Van Vooren, Colman; a sister, Lynnette (Terry) Eck, Sioux Falls and many special cousins and friends.Judie was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steven and brother in law, Bill Zeig.