|
|
Judy Ann Adams, of Hartford SD, passed away unexpectedly from a sudden onset embolism on April 25, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1948 in Eldridge Iowa.
She received a degree in mathematics from Wartburg College and spent most of her career being a financial officer. In her retirement, she worked part-time for Chef Dominque's catering. She had an incredible work family that she loved deeply and they her.
She found herself home in the Sioux Falls SD area almost forty years ago. Her greatest joy was sitting on the back porch reading and playing catch with her dog.
Recently, Judy found The Ransom Church. She has always had a very strong belief in her faith but she found renewed joy in their congregation, as well as made wonderful new friends through the celebration of their faith.
Judy was a quiet woman with a wicked sense of humor, that was perfectly timed. She was completely selfless and always thought about others over herself. She loved reading, bird watching, gardening, flowers, identifying trees, and British mysteries. She was also a phenomenal baker.
She is preceded in death by her father, Karl Kay, mother Elise (Stender) Kay, and husband Kenneth Adams. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Raye Adams, her dog and best friend Reggie, and her brothers Richard Kay and Alan Kay.
She is greatly loved and will be incredibly missed.
A celebration of life will be held June 1 at the Ransom Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019