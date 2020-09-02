1/
Judy Citta
Judy Citta

Garretson - Judy K. Citta, age 73 of Garretson, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Split Rock Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD. Family Present Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, SD from 4:00-7:00 PM. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Bernie Citta of Garretson, SD; daughter, Jennifer Beckers of Lennox, SD; grandchildren, Andrew and Margaret Beckers of Lennox, SD; close friends, Debbie and Ron Wirtjes of Garretson, SD and Ivan and Vicki Sysa of Garretson; and several other relatives and close friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Abbie Brotherton






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
