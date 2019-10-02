Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Judy Sunderland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church
1800 S. Katie Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Sunderland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Claudette Sunderland


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Claudette Sunderland Obituary
Judy Claudette Sunderland

Sioux Falls, SD - Judy Claudette Sunderland, 79, passed away September 28, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home.

Survivors include her children, Lisa (Mike) Evers, Brad (Emily) Sunderland; daughter in law, Margaret Sunderland; 7 grandchildren, Vanessa Chavoya, Stephanie Prince, Abigail Ballard, Jacob Sunderland, Marisa Sunderland, Kayla Sunderland, Josh VanHorn; three great grandchildren, Diana Prince, Colton Chavoya and Denny Sunderland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Sunderland; and her son, Robert John Sunderland Jr.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 4, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with a wake service at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30am Friday, October 5, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 1800 S. Katie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now