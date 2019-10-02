|
Judy Claudette Sunderland
Sioux Falls, SD - Judy Claudette Sunderland, 79, passed away September 28, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home.
Survivors include her children, Lisa (Mike) Evers, Brad (Emily) Sunderland; daughter in law, Margaret Sunderland; 7 grandchildren, Vanessa Chavoya, Stephanie Prince, Abigail Ballard, Jacob Sunderland, Marisa Sunderland, Kayla Sunderland, Josh VanHorn; three great grandchildren, Diana Prince, Colton Chavoya and Denny Sunderland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Sunderland; and her son, Robert John Sunderland Jr.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 4, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with a wake service at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30am Friday, October 5, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 1800 S. Katie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019